Williamsville North field hockey falls to Maine-Endwell in Class A title game

The Williamsville North field hockey team defended against 12 penalty corners. The Spartans got a breakaway goal from Emma Roland to tie the game early in the second half.

But they didn’t have an answer for Maine-Endwell's offensive output in a 4-1 loss in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A championship game Sunday at Williamsville North.

Maine-Endwell of Section IV broke a 1-1 tie less than 10 minutes into the second half, and held Williamsville North (19-2) to three shots on goal, en route to winning the state title. Maine-Endwell also kept Williamsville North scoreless on eight penalty corners.

“They did a good job getting in front of the ball when we had our free hits, and they were very strong marking people defensively,” said Roland, who was named an All-Tournament selection along with her sister, Erin, a midfielder for the Spartans.

Maine-Endwell (14-4) scored the first of three unanswered second-half goals less than two minutes after Roland tied the game at 1-1 at 10 minutes into the second half.

“We weren’t really connecting well,” Williamsville North coach Jess Rys said. “We had some opportunities but we didn’t finish them, but our girls still hustled hard. They (Maine-Endwell) had some skilled players.”

While Maine-Endwell won the state title in its second consecutive appearance in the Class A title game, Williamsville North was unable to earn its first Class A field hockey title since 2010.

“This was the farthest we could go,” Roland said. “I can’t even put it into words. It was exciting.

“As cliché as it is, I think we just stuck together. We’ve been friends for so long, we’ve been playing together for so long and we all just care so much about this sport.”

Allison L’Amoureaux gave Maine-Endwell a 1-0 lead with 8:04 left in the first half, when she deflected Anna Castaldo’s shot past sprawling Williamsville North goalie Sam Mallare (six saves).

Williamsville North was unable to convert two penalty corners at the end of the first half, the first with 22 seconds left and the second after time expired, as Maine-Endwell committed a defensive foul inside the 16-yard circle seconds before the end of the half.

Erin Roland’s shot from the top of the circle hit Maine-Endwell goalie Amanda Spak (two saves) square in the pads, and Maine-Endwell cleared the ball to end the half ahead 1-0.

“That was huge for us,” Maine-Endwell coach Heather Doyle said. “We’ve learned that we’ve got to finish halves and finish games. That’s what I yelled to them. I’m like, ‘We’ve got to come out defensively with this stop and and then we’re done with this half. We’ve got to finish this half.’ ”

Williamsville North successfully defended against five penalty corners in the first eight minutes of the second half, and the fifth stop set up Emma Roland’s goal.

Roland took a clearing pass from midfielder Molly Martin, and sprinted up the field to the opposite goal cage, where she beat Spak one-on-one to tie the game.

“My defense did an awesome job clearing a corner, and I just ran as fast as I could down the field,” Emma Roland said. “It was just an awesome experience.”

But Castaldo, a junior forward who plays for the USA Field Hockey Under-17 national team, quickly broke the tie for Maine-Endwell, scoring the first of her two goals on a hard shot from the top of the circle.

“We’ve learned to come back, but our biggest lesson we’ve learned is how to play with a lead,” Doyle said. “We weren’t always great at that. When it was 1-1, I think we were pretty comfortable, actually, in that situation and we just talked about playing good, sound, fundamental hockey and just keeping the game small and thinking about the little things.”

Castaldo scored her second goal with 48 seconds left in the game, about seven minutes after Jenna Zunic gave Maine-Endwell a 3-1 lead.

“It hurts, but we’re still holding our head high,” Rys said. “It’s pretty cool to just be a top team in the state. I’m very proud of them, still.”