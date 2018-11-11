West Side man accuses painters of stealing credit card

A West Side man told police that he became a crime victim of two men he hired to paint some apartments in a building in the 100 block of Rhode Island Street.

The man told police on Saturday that the two painters were doing work inside the building when a credit card was stolen. Buffalo police said the credit card was then used to buy items in two stores.

Police said the victim reported that he only knew the first name of one of the painters and did not know the name of the second painter.