Share this article

print logo

West Side man accuses painters of stealing credit card

| Published | Updated

A West Side man told police that he became a crime victim of two men he hired to paint some apartments in a building in the 100 block of Rhode Island Street.

The man told police on Saturday that the two painters were doing work inside the building when a credit card was stolen. Buffalo police said the credit card was then used to buy items in two stores.

Police said the victim reported that he only knew the first name of one of the painters and did not know the name of the second painter.

Dan Herbeck – Dan Herbeck is an investigative reporter who has been at The Buffalo News for nearly 40 years. He is a graduate of Sweet Home High School, Erie County Community College and St. Bonaventure University. He and Lou Michel wrote a best-selling book in 2001 about Timothy McVeigh and the Oklahoma City bombing, "American Terrorist."
There are no comments - be the first to comment