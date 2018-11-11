WEIDMAN, Shirley R. (Hearn)

Of Lancaster, NY, November 8, 2018. Beloved wife of Francis G.; loving mother of Kristine M. Holopainen and Jeff R. (Rachel Punturiero) Weidman; grandmother of Alex, Emma, Carter and Madison; sister of Elizabeth Everett, Robert (late Patricia) Hearn, Francis (Theresa) Hearn and the late Joan (late Patrick) O'Hanrahan; dear friend of Carol A. Schmitz; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's RC Church, Lancaster, NY, Saturday, November 24th at 9:30 a.m. No prior visitations. Donations may be made in Shirley's name to the Hospice Foundation. Condolences may be made at www.wendelandloecherinc.com