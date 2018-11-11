Weekend in Review: Buffalo nursing home fined, first snow falls, Bills and Sabres win and more

As the first lake-effect snow fell around Western New York this weekend, a nursing home was fined over a resident's death and both the Buffalo Bills and Sabres produced wins. Here are some stories you may have missed from the weekend.

New York State fined Emerald South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center $10,000 for violations relating to the death of a resident in its dementia unit who fell 34 feet while using a makeshift rope to climb out his window.

Click here to read more.

•••

Perrysburg in Cattaraugus County leads the way with 13.8 inches of snow as of Saturday afternoon. Here are the other accumulation leaders from the lake-effect storm.

Click here to read more.

•••

A Buffalo man who said he was badly hurt in a fall at Williamsville's Glen Park in August plans to sue the village and is seeking changes to make the park safer for future visitors.

Click here to read more.

•••

Daniel P. Drew, 65, was the only person aboard a twin-engine Cessna that crashed Saturday in the Town of Tompkins, about 40 miles east of Binghamton.

Click here to read more.

•••

Bills running back LeSean McCoy finally had the breakout game everyone has been waiting for, rushing 26 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s shockingly easy 41-10 win over the New York Jets.

Click here to read more.

•••

The Sabres' second rally in as many games was again made possible by goalie Carter Hutton as the Sabres sailed past the Canucks in a 4-3 win.

Click here to read more.

•••

Regional breweries and wineries showcased their wares on Saturday at Holiday Valley's Beer and Wine Festival in the three floors of the lodge. Tim Britt Band and Hit N Run kept the energy high throughout the evening.

Click here to see more photos.