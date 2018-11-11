Watch as Pancho Billa addresses Bills' team meeting

Buffalo Bills super fan Ezra Castro, aka "Pancho Billa," is set to begin another round of chemotherapy Tuesday as he continues his bout with cancer.

"As usual, I'll continue to work my job, enjoy the family and do what I do best, live life to the fullest!," Castro tweeted as he announced that doctors had found a "few new masses and enlargements."

Castros remains an inspiration to Bills fans, and coach Sean McDermott hoped Castro's story would inspire his team. Castro spoke to the Bills on Saturday night and the Bills website posted some of the video.