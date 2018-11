WALTERS, Ruth R. (Ketterl)

WALTERS, Ruth R. (nee Ketterl) - In loving memory of our dear mother and grandmother who was born 100 years ago today, on what was then known as "Armistice Day". You influenced our lives with your kindness, friendship, amazing sense of humor and your undying love. You will never be forgotten. We miss you more than words can say. LOVE, SANDIE, jerry, gary, BRIAN AND SHANNON