Age 75, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away November 7, 2018. Beloved son of Mary (nee Truman) Walters and the late Laverne "Mopsy" Walters. Dear brother of Judith (late Don) Sears, Jack (Jeanne) Walters and the late Carol Lee MacKay. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many close and dear friends. Dick was known for the love of his dogs throughout his life. Dick was self-employed and worked in roofing, siding and in carpentry. He enjoyed hunting with his dogs, deer hunting, fishing and boating. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd. in North Tonawanda, on Wednesday, November 14th, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday beginning at 7:00 PM. Entombment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Niagara County SPCA, 2100 Lockport Rd., Niagara Falls, 14304. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com