WALSH, Mary Jane (McEvoy)

WALSH - Mary Jane (nee McEvoy)

Age 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 20, 2018, in St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Buffalo and Kenmore, NY. Mary moved to Florida in 1979 and lived in Tarpon Springs and New Port Richey. She was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Walsh and baby boy Patrick. She is survived by nine children; Maureen (Jay Kelly) Walsh, Marianne Walsh, Marie (Robert) Day, Lawrence (Lynn), Patricia (Mark) Spang, Charles (Deborah), Eileen (Larry) Gramlich, John (Kathleen), Joseph (Stephanie) Walsh; 29 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. At age 54, Mary graduated Summa-Cum-Laude from University of Buffalo. After her move to Florida, Mary became an active member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church as an Eucharistic Minster and Director of the RCIA. Friends and family are invited to a Funeral Mass at St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY, on Saturday, November 17, 2018, at 9:30 AM with interment immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of her brothers, John and Norman McEvoy. Funeral arrangements are being made by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com