UB wrestlers top three foes in Bucknell Duals

The University at Buffalo wrestling team defeated all three of the opponents Sunday at the Bucknell Duals in Lewisburg, Pa.,

The Bulls defeated Cleveland State, 34-6; VMI, 35-4, and the host Bison, 25-12, to improve to 3-1 on the season after an opening loss at Wisconsin.

Derek Spann won all three of his matches, with a pin and two major decisions, at 133 pounds and Bryan Lantry won did the same at 141 pounds. Logan Rill also went 3-0 at 184 while Jake Gunning with both his matches.

Next for the Bulls is the Army Invitational at West Point on Sunday.