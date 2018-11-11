U.S. Catholic bishops to meet on church's sex abuse crisis

Catholic bishops from around the country will meet as a group Monday for the first time since an explosive grand jury report exposed a cover-up of hundreds of clergy abuse cases in Pennsylvania, and since several states – including New York – launched new investigations into the manner in which dioceses addressed allegations of abuse.

The Buffalo Diocese’s embattled Bishop Richard J. Malone, who has rejected repeated calls to resign over his handling of abuse complaints, will join more than 250 bishops in Baltimore through Wednesday for the annual fall assembly of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Auxiliary Bishop Edward M. Grosz also will attend. Grosz, too, is facing growing scrutiny over his role in handling abuse claims as part of the leadership of the Buffalo Diocese since 1990.

A Buffalo News reporter is in Baltimore to cover the meetings.

The Catholic Church in the U.S. is in the midst of its biggest sex abuse scandal since The Boston Globe in 2002 exposed a massive cover-up of abuses in the Archdiocese of Boston that led to a landmark meeting of bishops in Dallas, where they crafted new rules mandating that any priest who offends against children be ousted from ministry.

The bishops this week will consider measures aimed at themselves, namely the creation of a third-party reporting system to receive confidential complaints of sex abuse of minors by a bishop, as well as sexual harassment or sexual misconduct with adults by a bishop. They also will consider a new code of conduct for bishops regarding sex abuse of a minor or adult or negligence related to such cases.

Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston is scheduled to give an address on the sex abuse crisis Monday morning. DiNardo is president of the conference. The bishops are then scheduled to spend most of Monday in prayer at a chapel. They will debate the sex abuse measures on Tuesday.