Watch: Bills score touchdown two plays into Jets game

Less than a minute and two plays into the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game Sunday at MetLife Stadium, the Bills scored a touchdown. Here's video of the play and how Twitter reacted:

Matt Barkley 47-yd completion to Robert Foster on first play of the game. LeSean McCoy 28-yd TD run on the second play, his first score of the season.#Bills 7, #NYJets 0, 14:11, 1Q. — Jason Wolf (@JasonWolf) November 11, 2018

Nope, you're not seeing things. The Bills (+7) take the early lead thanks to an early Lesean McCoy TD🏈 Lesean McCoy to score the first TD: +750 💰pic.twitter.com/xB9yVjJSFF — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 11, 2018

Leave it to the #Jets to make the #GoBills look like an NFL team — Andy Singleton (@PeoplezPen) November 11, 2018

Wow did that just happen?! A TD in the first quarter... ON THE FIRST DRIVE?! #GoBills — Bills Fangirl (@BillsFGSN) November 11, 2018

Just ordered my Barkley jersey!!! #GoBills — Matthew Komendat (@mjkomendat) November 11, 2018

Is this the bills game?#GoBills — Joseph Stead (@Joseph__Stead) November 11, 2018

Bills are going to the Superbowl. #GoBills — Trex8989 (@Trex8989) November 11, 2018