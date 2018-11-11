Watch: Bills score touchdown two plays into Jets game
Less than a minute and two plays into the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game Sunday at MetLife Stadium, the Bills scored a touchdown. Here's video of the play and how Twitter reacted:
Matt Barkley 47-yd completion to Robert Foster on first play of the game. LeSean McCoy 28-yd TD run on the second play, his first score of the season.#Bills 7, #NYJets 0, 14:11, 1Q.
— Jason Wolf (@JasonWolf) November 11, 2018
Nope, you're not seeing things. The Bills (+7) take the early lead thanks to an early Lesean McCoy TD🏈
Lesean McCoy to score the first TD: +750 💰pic.twitter.com/xB9yVjJSFF
— FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 11, 2018
Leave it to the #Jets to make the #GoBills look like an NFL team
— Andy Singleton (@PeoplezPen) November 11, 2018
Wow did that just happen?! A TD in the first quarter... ON THE FIRST DRIVE?! #GoBills
— Bills Fangirl (@BillsFGSN) November 11, 2018
Just ordered my Barkley jersey!!! #GoBills
— Matthew Komendat (@mjkomendat) November 11, 2018
I cannot believe the #Bills just had a 2 play TD drive with zero penalties....warning the apocalypse may be close #Bills #BillsMafia #GoBills #BUFvsNYJ #SaluteToService
— MeRk (@Merk256) November 11, 2018
Is this the bills game?#GoBills
— Joseph Stead (@Joseph__Stead) November 11, 2018
Bills are going to the Superbowl. #GoBills
— Trex8989 (@Trex8989) November 11, 2018
“Hey this Matt guy isn’t that bad” -Brittney #GoBills
— Little Ray (@Ray_Keller_48) November 11, 2018
