Troopers arrest man slumped in car parked in middle of road

A Salamanca man was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after he was found slumped at the wheel of a car parked in the middle of Hatchery Road in the Town of Coldspring, State Police reported.

Troopers arrested Catlin Jackson, 34, early Saturday.

Police said they found Jackson slumped at the wheel of his car after responding to a report that a vehicle was parked in the traffic lanes on Hatchery. They said Jackson was unconscious and had open containers of alcohol in his vehicle.

He was charged with felony aggravated DWI after a test showed his blood alcohol content was .19, troopers said. He was issued multiple traffic tickets and is to appear in Coldspring Town Court in Chautauqua County later this month.