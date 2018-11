THURMOND, Nora (Carter)

Of Williamsville, NY. Entered into rest November 4, 2018. Beloved wife of Marion Thurmond. Relatives and friends may visit Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 226 Cedar St., Buffalo, on Tuesday from 11 AM - 12 noon, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.