Niagara Falls thieves drive away in cars left unlocked and running

Niagara Falls Police said that two vehicles were stolen Friday night after their owners left them unlocked and running.

A delivery driver for Goodfellas Pizzeria had his 2008 Chevrolet Equinox stolen around 8:30 p.m., police said. The victim, a LaSalle Avenue resident, parked behind the West Market Street pizzeria and left the vehicle running while he ran inside. The vehicle was missing when he returned.

A Townsend Place woman reported a similar experience. She said that she parked her 1997 Ford in front of her residence around 9:30 p.m. while she ran inside to drop off some food. When she returned, she found that the car was gone.

Inside the vehicle were the woman's wallet, which contained $50 in cash and some debit cards, and her iPhone, police said.