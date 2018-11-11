On Veterans Day, wounded vet and family get 'forever home'

Marine Lance Cpl. Mark Beyers, standing with his wife and two daughters outside their Wales house that was renovated by a New York foundation to be fully accessible to the double amputee, was asked what he wanted to do first in the new home.

"Take the leg off," he said, to the chuckles of his family and friends gathered for the Veterans Day reveal.

That's how the man who lost his right leg and arm when an IED exploded Aug. 25, 2005, in Iraq, who may have been a little uncomfortable in the center of attention Sunday, put everyone at ease.

Beyers and his wife, Cpl. Denise Beyers, and their two daughters, Eva, 7, and Gracie, 3, lived in a travel trailer next to the house while it was being renovated.

The event was organized by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, named for the New York City firefighter who had just gotten home when planes crashed into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2011. He turned around to go back to work, but when he came to the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, it had been closed for security purposes. He strapped on his 60 pounds of gear and raced on foot to the towers. He never made it out of the south tower when it collapsed.

The foundation reimagined and expanded the couple's home on Schang Road, with smart lighting, temperature and security systems that can be controlled via a smartphone or tablet. The home is fully accessible, with wide doorways and pull-down cabinet shelving in the kitchen easily reachable from a wheelchair.

John Hodge, chief operating officer of the foundation, presented Beyers with a small sculpture made of steel from the south tower.

"We know, as sure as I’m standing here, that the souls and the DNA of those who perished that day, are contained within this steel," he said.

The foundation likes to have a big reveal for the family the day it invites its sponsors and community to see the house, but the family moved in a few days before Sunday because the trailer was too cold.

"The house looks awesome," Beyers said at the Wales Center Fire Hall, where the ceremony was held before the couple went to the house and raised the American and Marine Corps flags in front of it.

"We can't thank you enough. There's no words to describe how humble and grateful and appreciative we are for you being here," Denise Beyers said. "For everything anyone has done for us, we’re very thankful."

"It’s amazing. It's security, it's mortgage-free," Mark Beyers said. "Our family has a place forever, it's our forever home."

The family was referred to the foundation by another area injured Iraq veteran and his wife who had their home renovated by the foundation, Mark and Michelle O'Brien.

"We were hesitant at first because we figured, well, there’s other veterans who have less than we do, maybe they should try and do this for another veteran who could use it even more," Denise Beyers said, adding the foundation was adamant about helping them. "We gratefully accepted it. We're so happy to be here today."

The couple's favorite room is the kitchen.

"Our family loves to cook, that's our every day ritual. We cook a lot of food," Mark Beyers said. "That’s what I’m looking forward to the most, is food. Imagine that, a Marine wants food."

It was important to the couple to stay on their property, where they moved 11 years ago.

"We didn’t want to move from this land, we already own this land. We farm on it, we make maple syrup on it, we harvest honey on it. This is our home," he said.

While he was a man of few words Sunday, Beyers remembered his fellow veterans.

"I'm short and sweet. Thank you everyone for coming out. Happy Veterans Day, semper fi. I love you guys," he said.