Ten finalists set for Connolly Cup

The 10 finalists for the Connolly Cup have been announced.

They are: Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga; Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill; Mike Rigerman, Pioneer; Alex Card and Cole Snyder, Southwestern; Jacob Ritts, St. Francis; Aaron Chase, Starpoint; Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East; John Speyer, West Seneca West; and Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North.

Beal, Wahler and Snyder also were named finalists last year when the award was presented to West Seneca West quarterback Matt Myers, now at the University at Buffalo.

Three of the finalists are still playing.

Dolac and West Seneca East play Section III’s Indian River in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A semifinal Friday at 8 p.m. at Union-Endicott High.

Wahler and Cleve Hill face Section IV’s Susquehanna Valley in the Class C semifinal on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Ritts and St. Francis await the Catholic champion from the New York City area.

The winner will be announced in early December.