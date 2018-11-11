STUHLMILLER, Martin Edward

STUHLMILLER - Martin Edward Age 69, of Mesa, AZ, passed away October 9, 2018. A Memorial Service will be held at a junior high school baseball field. Marty was born in Buffalo, NY to Ralph and Betty Stuhlmiller. He graduated from Riverside High School where he excelled at baseball and football. He married Marlene Katz on April 4, 1970, in Buffalo, NY. Marty graduated from the University of Buffalo and then worked as an executive for Nike and other sporting goods companies. He served in the Air Force Reserve. Marty was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife, Marlene. He is survived by his daughters Danielle (Matt) and Kelly; grandchildren Morgan, Grant, Reed and Ethan; brother of Ken (Patricia) and Barbara (J.F.) McQueen.