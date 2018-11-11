SELL, Robert P.

SELL - Robert P. Passed away on November 2, 2018, with his family by his side. Loving husband of Ruth Sell; father of Robert (Wendy), Randy (Genevieve), Debra (Rob), Donna, Tammy (Mike) and Bianca; step-father to Mindy, Joey, Sara, Dena and Dana; survived by 17 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and his best friend Gracie Mae. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), Saturday, November 17th from 11 AM - Noon with a Prayer Service immediately following. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com