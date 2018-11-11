SCORDATO, Robert Joseph

SCORDATO - Robert Joseph September 18, 1965 to October 24, 2018. Youngest son of the late Joseph B. and Teresa M. Scordato; dear brother of Eileen Wagner Petersen and the late Edward F. Wagner, Joseph B. and John Scordato; also survived by nieces, nephews, many cousins, friends, and Michelle Voytovich, his ex-wife and dear friend. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service Friday at 12 noon at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Union Rd., Williamsville. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com