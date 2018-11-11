SCHIPP, Norman H.

SCHIPP - Norman H. November 5, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Janet R. Schipp (nee Fischer); loving father of Keith (Rosanne), Gail (late Roger) Thompson, Tracey (Martin) Graney, and Steven (Martha); dear brother of Marjorie Ruppenthal; also survived by seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Private Services to be held at the convenience of the family. The family wishes to express their special thanks to Hospice and requests donations in Norman's name be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.