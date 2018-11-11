SANTOMAURO, Leslie Ann

SANTOMAURO - Leslie Ann November 9, 2018; beloved daughter of Anthony Santomauro, MD and the late Rose (nee Hayes) Santomauro; dearest sister of Melissa (Ray Siulc) Rush, James (Margaret) Santomauro, Mary Pilat, Karen (Mario) Albert and Susan Santomauro; cherished aunt of Kevin (Caitlin), Michael (Gunce), Joseph, Michael, Matthew, Christopher (Ashley), Jessica (Joe), Stephanie, Rose (Jake), Renee, Ashley (Daniel), Vincent (Kayla), Zachary and Chelsea; devoted great-aunt of Charlie, Hank, Maddie Rose, Gianna, Nora and Jude. The family will be present Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner Hopkins Rd.) where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 11 AM. If so desired, donations may be made to WNY Heroes, Inc., c/o Pawsitive for Heroes, 8205 Main St., Suite 1, Williamsville, NY 14221. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com