SAMBUCHI, Norman G.

SAMBUCHI - Norman G. Of Lackawanna, entered into rest November 8, 2018; beloved husband of 68 years to Dolores M. (nee Lucarelli) Sambuchi; devoted father of Gary (Kathleen) Sambuchi and Elaine Volker; cherished grandfather of Kelly (Kevin) Sonnhalter, Anthony (Genny) Sambuchi, Jamie Volker, Kevin Volker and Nicki Volker; great-grandfather of four; loving son of the late Charles and Philomena Sambuchi; dear brother of Eleanor (George) Piotrowski and the late Lorraine (late Harold) Madar; cherished brother-in-law of Norman (Linda) Lucarelli and Donald (Donna) Lucarelli; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony Church, 306 Ingham Ave., Lackawanna, on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Sambuchi was a Veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. Online condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com