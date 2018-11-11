RUHLAND, Joan G. (Manuszewski)

RUHLAND - Joan G.

(nee Manuszewski)

November 8, 2018, at age 81. Beloved wife of 60 years to Charles W. Ruhland; devoted mother of William (Susan) and James (Sheila) Ruhland; loving grandmother of Nicholas, Jenna (fiance; Billy Grant), Tyler and Eric Ruhland; dear sister of Theresa (Peter) Polk, Regina (late Hank) Kozierowski, Irene (Paul) Rybak, Christine (late Richard) Bryk and the late Cecelia (Paul) Balkowicz; daughter of the late John and Anna Manuszewski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Joan was a Real Estate Broker for 50 years and worked for Trank Real Estate since 1975. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9:00 AM from St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. All are asked to assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by Amigone Funeral Home, Inc. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com