Age 81, of the City of Tonawanda. November 8, 2018. Husband of 48 years to the late Sally L. (nee Coole) Roth, who died in 2014; father of Craig F. Roth, Betsy (Michael) Roth-Bogdan and Troy (Melissa) Roth; grandfather of Delphin, Nicholas, Lauren, Lindsey, Cameron, and two great-grandchildren; son of the late Carl and Theresa (nee Zellner) Roth; brother of Kenneth Roth, Mary (late Ronald) Savage, and the late Frank (late Margaret) Zellner; also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Monday (November 12th) from 5-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 AM Tuesday (November 13th) by The Rev. Michael Uebler. Everyone welcome. Fred was a 1956 graduate of Tonawanda High School, where he was an All NFL athlete in football and basketball. He played and refereed for the Twin City Basketball League. He was also scorekeeper for the THS Boys' Basketball Team for more than 30 years. Upon his retirement from Niagara Mohawk, Fred worked for many years as a driver for the Tonawanda Recreation Department Senior Citizens Van and also worked for Value Home Center in Tonawanda. In 1981, Fred received St. Mary's Anti-Drug and Alcohol Award and in 1983 he received the NFL Cornerstone Award for his many years of involvement in Tonawanda athletics. Fred was a life member of the Eldredge Club and also a life member of the National Hose Co. and the Tonawanda Exempt Volunteer Fireman's Assn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to Camp Duffield, Inc., c/o Pat Cookfair-Casseri, 53 Lynbrook Ave., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com