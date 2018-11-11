RICCHIAZZI, Anna "Nina" (Constantino)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest November 10, 2018, at age 93, beloved wife of the late Nicholas R. Ricchiazzi; devoted mother of Mary (Rich) Debolt, Frank G. Ricchiazzi, Faye (Bill) Meyer and Debbie (Neal) Walsh; cherished grandmother of eleven grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Vincent and Fanny Constantino; dear sister of Geraldine (Ron) Kedzierski and the late Louise (late Sam) Triana, the late George (late Nancy) Constantino, the late Benjamin (late Irene) Constantino and the late Janet (late Bill) McGraw; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Chapel of St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Tonawanda on Tuesday at a time to be announced (please assemble at church). Rev. Anthony Rigoli, Anna's nephew and godson, Officiating. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com