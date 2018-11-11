REHAK, Donald Michael

REHAK - Donald Michael Of Raleigh, NC, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Age 77, died Friday, November 2, 2018, at his home, with his family by his side. Born in Buffalo, NY, Donald was the son of the late Anthony and the late Anna (Kruly) Rehak. He was a graduate of Bishop Timon High School. After his service in the US Navy as a Medic, he returned to Buffalo and spent the next 42 years in materials management in the industrial gas industry. He was an avid golfer, supporter of the Buffalo Bills, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and dog Tucker. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Colleen Rehak; his children Debra Walker, Margaret (Daren) Puppa, Lisa (Joseph) Barrette, Michael (Allison) Lee, and Donald Rehak II. Brother of John (late Patricia), late James (late Gretchen), Mary Ann (Philip) Desmone, Michael (Diane) and Suzanne (Gary) Fiorino; and grandfather of Matthew, Cory, Isabelle, Ali, Emily, Andrew, Maddix, Cooper, Zane, and Keller. Donald was predeceased by his first wife Lorraine (Pieczynski). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, on November 17, 2018 at St. Casimir's Roman Catholic Church, 160 Cable Street, Buffalo, NY 14206. Friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Donald Rehak's name may be made to Duke HomeCare & Hospice: www.gifts.duke.edu/dmaa or mailed directly to Duke HomeCare & Hospice, Office of Development, 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704.