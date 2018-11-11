Rayola Kinney, 94, sales representative for Avon cosmetics

March 5, 1924 – Nov. 10, 2018

Rayola Kinney, of Wheatfield, a longtime sales representative for Avon cosmetics, died Saturday in Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns, Williamsville. She was 94.

Born Rayola Hackett in Odin, Pa., near Coudersport, she worked in a bomb manufacturing factory in New Jersey during World War II and moved to the Niagara Falls area in 1946.

The mother of two daughters, she worked at Buffalo State Hospital and for many years was a top saleswoman for Avon.

A former resident of Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood, she was a past president of the Riverside Block Club and was a volunteer at the Riverside Food Pantry. She moved to Wheatfield in 1987.

She enjoyed traveling and was an avid ballroom dancer, continuing to attend dances until a couple years ago.

Her husband of 41 years, Adin W. Kinney, a millwright at DuPont, died in 1988.

Survivors include a daughter, Carol Ann LoRusso; five grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in M. J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls.