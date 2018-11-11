QUIBLE, Mary Jean

QUIBLE - Mary Jean Passed away on November 4, 2018, at Harris Hill Nursing Facility at the age of 82. She was born January 27, 1936 in Buffalo, a daughter of the late Tom Lawson and Anne (Stoessel) Lawson. Mary Jean lived in Kenmore, then Amherst, lastly Tonawanda. Survived by a son Dan Quible and wife Amy (Coughlan) Quible, and her grandkids Jessica, Finley, and Tyler of Cincinnati, OH; her brother, Tom Lawson and his wife Myra Lawson of Charleston, SC. Predeceased by son David J. Quible and daughter Denise J. (Quible) Hahn.

There are no prior calling hours and Mary Jean's Mass will be Saturday December 1st at 10 AM at St. Joseph's University Parish on Main St. in Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the UB Medical School or the Susan G. Komen Fund.