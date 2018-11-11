QUEENO, Frederick J.

QUEENO - Frederick J. November 8, 2018, of Hamburg; loving companion of Katherine McClelland; father of John (Gay), Cathleen Queeno-Wall (Randall), David (Loretta), James, Richard (Julie) and Michael (Mary Jane) Queeno; brother of Frank, Norman and Samuel; grandfather of nine grand and six great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services private. Arrangements by KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME.