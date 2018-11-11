Quarterly Report: Bills outgained Jets 186 yards to 1? Believe it.

FIRST QUARTER

Theme: As expected.

Buffalo Bills reverse drought: Entering the game, the Bills had scored one touchdown in their last 39 drives and two in the their last 56, not counting kneel-downs. They scored two TDs in the first quarter and five TDs in the first eight drives.

Rare fake punt: Logan Thomas’ pass was the Bills’ first completion on a fake punt since Brian Moorman had one in 2004.

Lineup keys: The New York Jets were without three offensive starters. Center Spencer Long was replaced by Jonotthan Harrison. Josh McCown replaced Sam Darnold at QB. Jermaine Kearse replaced Robbie Anderson at WR. The Bills opted to start rookie Levi Wallace ahead of second-year man Ryan Lewis.

Zebra report: Safety Marcus Maye hit Zay Jones early from behind on a third-down incompletion on the Bills’ second drive. There was no call. It was the only drive of the half on which the Jets stopped the Bills.

Say what? The Bills, averaging 246 yards a game, outgained the Jets, 186-1, in the first 15 minutes. It was the third most yards by the Bills in a first quarter in the last 18 years.

SECOND QUARTER

Theme: Pinch yourself, Bills fans. The Bills took a 31-3 lead into halftime. They had hit the 30-point mark only once in the previous 27 games.

Matchup watch: John Miller vs. Leonard Williams. The Jets’ dominant defensive tackle lined up in his usual spot over left tackle much of the time and was not a factor in the game. Williams had two tackles and one hurry. Miller had help but did a good job.

Haus money: Stephen Hauschka’s 54-yard field goal was his 11th from 50-plus yards for the Bills in two seasons. Over the past four years, Hauschka is a ridiculous 18 of 21 from 50-plus yards (87.5 percent).

Holding party: Late in the half, three Jets were called for holding on a toss sweep run by Elijah McGuire. The offenders were Jermaine Kearse, Kelvin Beachum and tight end Jordan Leggett, who tied up Shaq Lawson at the point of attack.

Epic outburst: The Bills’ 313 first-half yards were the most by Buffalo since Doug Flutie’s last Buffalo game, in the 2000 season finale at Seattle. The Bills had 332 in the first half that day and 579 for the game.

THIRD QUARTER

Theme: Jets fans flock to the New Jersey Turnpike.

Matchup watch: Shaq Lawson vs. Brandon Shell. The third-year Bills defensive end continued his comeback season. The Bills have not missed injured Trent Murphy the past three games because Lawson has played so well. Lawson gave Shell fits all day. Lawson had a third-quarter sack aided by blitzing safety Rafael Bush. When the tight end on the edge left Lawson to pick up Bush, Shell wasn’t quick enough to get over onto Lawson.

Mr. 100: When Robert Foster caught a 43-yard pass on a go-route down the left sideline, it gave the Bills their first 100-yard receiving day of the season. Foster finished with 105.

Zebra report: Bills right tackle Jordan Mills was flagged for an illegal block in the back on cornerback Buster Skrine, wiping out a 6-yard gain on a screen pass. It was one of those touch fouls that could have been ignored. Skrine was ducking under Mills as the tackle leaned to shove him.

Good answer: Any thought that the Jets might make it remotely interesting was extinguished when the Bills answered New York’s TD with a 65-yard scoring march.

FOURTH QUARTER

Theme: Victory formation is a beautiful thing.

Three-and-out: The Jets entered the game going three-and-out at a rate of 44.9 percent of their possessions, second most in the NFL. New York had seven three-and-outs on 12 drives (58 percent). The Bills had ranked No. 3 in three-and-out rate at 42 percent. But Buffalo had just three three and outs in 12 drives.

Zebra report: Shaq Lawson was cheated out of a sack. He hit Josh McCown on a first-down pass attempt on which the QB was desperately unloading to the right flat. It was in the direction of running back Elijah McGuire, but he was 10 yards downfield, and it was clear McCown had no hope of getting the ball close to him. Kyle Williams also was in McCown’s face.

Jets D slumps: The Jets forced 15 turnovers in the first six games. Now they have gone four consecutive games with no takeaways.

QB battle: Matt Barkley now is 2-5 in career starts. His rating of 117.4 was a career best. Josh McCown is 23-51. He’s 6-25 in his last 31.