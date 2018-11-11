PRUSAK, June E. (Babbinger)

Age 88, of South Wales, NY, died November 3, 2018. Wife of the late Joseph E. Prusak, Sr.; mother of Joseph E. (Babbette) Prusak, Jr.; sister of Theodore Babbinger; also survived by two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements completed by W.S. Davis Funeral Home, Arcade. There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 16, 2018 at 11 AM at the Watermark Wesleyan Church, 4999 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com