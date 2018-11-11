Deaths Death Notices
PRUSAK, June E. (Babbinger)
PRUSAK - June E.
(nee Babbinger)
Age 88, of South Wales, NY, died November 3, 2018. Wife of the late Joseph E. Prusak, Sr.; mother of Joseph E. (Babbette) Prusak, Jr.; sister of Theodore Babbinger; also survived by two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements completed by W.S. Davis Funeral Home, Arcade. There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 16, 2018 at 11 AM at the Watermark Wesleyan Church, 4999 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook