PIERCE, Richard T.

PIERCE - Richard T. A resident of Lake View, NY, passed away at age 65, after battling a series of illnesses. Oldest son of the late Alice M. Musca and the late Salvatore F. Musca. Beloved husband and best friend of Michelle A. (Koch) Pierce. Devoted father of Kimberly A. (Joseph) Skulski, Brian R. (Megan) Pierce; step-father of Julie L. (Clint) Moore, Jill L. (Maj. Robert) Magill, USA. A loving "Papa Dick" to nine grandchildren: Matthew, Peter, Cole, Tommy, Clinton, Aubrey, Christian, Kayla, and Oliver. Also dear brother to Debra Lawson, Theresa (Charles) Mule, Barbara (Philip) Elliott, and the late David L. Pierce, late James W. Pierce, and late Harold (Sonny) Pierce, Jr. Lifelong best friend and hunting and fishing buddy of the late Daniel "Yukon" Petrillo. The family will be present to receive friends Monday from 3-7 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. A Funeral Service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America (8719 Colesville Rd., Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or VVA.org). Mr. Pierce was a proud US Navy combat veteran having served in Vietnam where he was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Mr. Pierce was employed by the General Services Administration filling many positions over his 27 years and retired in 1996 as Building Manager for the Michael J. Dillon US Courthouse and the former Thaddeus J. Dulski Federal Building. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com