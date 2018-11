PHELAN, Thomas J.

PHELAN - Thomas J. November 9, 2018. Loving brother of Faye (Eugene) Kraft; predeceased by siblings, Sally Verzola and Michael Phelan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Thomas was a Navy Veteran who served from 1951-1954 in the Korean War on the USS Rio Grande. No prior visitations. Services to be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be shared at

