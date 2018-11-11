PFISTERER, Glenn Storms

PFISTERER - Glenn Storms October 21, 2018; beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Metz) Pfisterer; loving father of Jacob (Laura) and Nathan (Sara) Pfisterer; dear brother of John (Susan) Pfisterer; loving uncle of John (Jennifer) and David (Saritza) Pfisterer; also survived by loving family and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 17th at 3 PM at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 68 Eagle St., Williamsville, NY 14221. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, WNY Chapter, the Alzheimer's Association of WNY or St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com