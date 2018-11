PERCY, John C.

PERCY - John C. November 6, 2018; husband of the late Carolyn (Klein) Percy; father of Paul (Janet), Ph.D, John (Cheryl) Percy, Kathleen (Barry) Bucholtz and David (Chrissy) Percy; grandfather of 10; great- grandfather of four. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com