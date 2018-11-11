PAWLOWSKI, Anna

PAWLOWSKI - Anna November 10, 2018, the daughter of the late John and Anastasia (nee Ronski) Pawlowski; sister of the late John (Evelyn), the late Olga (late John) Kolotylo and the late Mary (Charles) Seibert; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Monday from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service Tuesday at 10:00 at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Church (please assemble at church). Mrs. Pawlowski was a member of V.F.W. Hritczko Post No. 6245, Stith and the Lackawanna Ukrainian Seniors. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.