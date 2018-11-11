PARK, Donald G.

PARK - Donald G. November 8, 2018, age 83, of Sebring, FL, formerly of Tonawanda, NY; beloved husband of the late Jeanette E. (nee Stalbird) Park; devoted father of Michelle Hutchinson, Patricia Hudson, Daniel (Suzette) Park, Margaret Park, Rosemarie (Jerry) Simmons and James (Tammy) Park; loving grandfather of 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother of Marie Doherty, Thomas (Virginia) Park, the late James, Robert, Edward and William Park; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held Friday at 11 AM. Family and friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in Donald's memory to Crossroads House, 11 Liberty St., Batavia, NY 14020. Mr. Park was a member of the Sheridan Park Volunteer Fire Company. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com