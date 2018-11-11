PALMER, Carl A.

PALMER - Carl A. Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 9, 2018. Beloved husband of Charlotte M. (nee Johnson); devoted father of Damon (Talia) Palmer; cherished grandfather of Kellen Palmer; loving son of the late Robert L., Sr. and Arnetta (nee Greene) Palmer; dear brother of Robert, Jr. PhD. (Jan) Palmer, Evelyn PhD. (late Robert) Kerney and the late Quintelia Keys, late Douglas Palmer; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.