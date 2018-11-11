O'HERN, Paul

O'HERN - Paul November 5, 2018. Beloved husband of Leigh Harden-O'Hern. Step-father of William (Debra) Harden. Son of the late Paul and Delores O'Hern. Loving brother of Michael (Joan) and Thomas (Laurel) O'Hern. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and their children. Paul was an Army veteran. Visitations at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Monday from 3-7 PM, at which time memories will be shared. Memorials to the Hospice Foundation of WNY.