NITKOWSKI, Jeffrey L.

NITKOWSKI - Jeffrey L. Of Depew, New York. November 2, 2018, at age 50. Beloved son of Dennis Nitkowski and step-son of Paula DiJoseph; loving brother of Tracy (Chris) Chellino and Kimberly (Andy) Bouchard; dearest uncle of Alexa, Kayla, Gianna, Nathan, and Sarah; also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jeff was a loving son and brother with the kindest heart and was always there when we needed him. Funeral Services were held privately with the family. Share condolences with wendelandloecherinc.com