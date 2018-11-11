Nichols girls soccer falls in state Catholic final

Nichols’ girls soccer season, another in a recent run of successful ones, ended Sunday in a 3-0 loss to St. Anthony’s of Huntington Station in the state Catholic high schools championship game at the College of Staten Island.

St. Anthony’s scored of a direct kick by Brianna Jablonowski from 20 yards, just outside the box with 58 seconds left in the first half. Her shot went to the upper left corner.

The second goal was a penalty kick by Brianna Passaro, her 21st goal of the season. It came after a Nichols foul in the box halfway through the second half. The final goal was scored by Jablonowski, a junior. Passaro and Haggerty are graduating along with a majority of the back line.

"Our defense played really well in a physical game," Nichols coach Larry Desautels. "They scored two goals off dead-ball plays. Their other score came late when we were pushing a little bit trying to catch up."

Junior goalkeeper Bella Simoncelli stood out for the Vikings with 15 saves.

"She was outstanding," Desautels said. "They were all over her. She was at the bottom of a lot of piles."

Nichols finished the season with a 19-2-2 record. The other loss was to St. Mary’s of Lancaster, 1-0. One of the two ties was with the Lancers, whom Nichols edged, 1-0, in the Monsignor Martin Association playoffs final.

The Vikings’ other draw was against McDowell Prep of Erie, Pa.

It was the second consecutive state Catholic championship for St. Anthony’s, which completed a perfect season (17-0) including a 13-0 mark in its league.

"To be honest, this was our most challenging state final and our team stepped up today," said St. Anthony’s coach Sue Alber said. "We played good soccer and all year long we kept growing as a group."

Nichols had advanced with a 2-1 victory against St. Joseph by the Sea of Staten Island, 2-1, in Saturday’s semifinals.

Nichols last won the state Catholic championship in 2010, but was a finalist on four other occasions. Also, Nichols won three New York State Association of Independent Schools championships between 1997 and 2002 and was an NYSAIS finalist five other times.

Desautels has been girls head varsity soccer coach at Nichols since 1979.