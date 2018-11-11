NFL Rewind: Pats lose but other division leaders march on

The New England Patriots took it on the chin and the Los Angeles Rams struggled for a while, but it was a successful Sunday for other first-place teams in the National Football League.

Tennessee, coached by former Patriot Mike Vrabel, scored a decisive victory, 34-10, over his old coach Bill Belichick, ending a six-game New England winning streak.

The Rams came from behind twice to defeat Seattle in Los

Angeles and widen their lead over the Seahawks in the NFC West.

Division leaders New Orleans, Chicago and Washington all won in the NFC. Houston, the AFC South leader, was off, but Kansas City maintained its lead over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West

by winning.

A capsule look at Sunday’s Week 10 NFL games:

Game of the Day

Rams 36, Seahawks 31

The scoop: L.A. bounced back from last week’s loss at New Orleans. The Seahawks led twice before the Rams went in front for good (26-21) on a 10-yard pass from Jared Goff to tight end Tyler Higbee 6 seconds into the fourth quarter. A 9-yard reverse by wide receiver Brandin Cooks with 5:49 left made it 36-24 and turned out to be the winner. Russell Wilson passed for his third touchdown of the game to narrow the final margin. Todd Gurley ran for 120 yards, including a touchdown run of 17 for the Rams.

Why the Rams won: They gave up a whopping 273 yards rushing, but some of that was offset by four sacks of Wilson for 35 yards and a fumble that was forced and recovered by Dante Fowler Jr., acquired recently from Jacksonville. It came one play before Cooks’ touchdown.

The contenders

Titans 34, Patriots 10

The scoop: Marcus Mariota passed for two touchdowns and Derrick Henry ran for two scores as Tennessee scored on its first two possessions and led the rest of the way. The only New England touchdown was a 1-yard run by fullback James Develin in the second quarter, his first carry in four years. Tennessee owns victories this season over both teams that played in the last Super Bowl.

Why the Titans won: Tom Brady had a less-than-pedestrian 70.6 passer rating (Matt Barkley’s was 117.4 for the Bills on Sunday) and was sacked three times.

Chiefs 26, Cardinals 14

The scoop: Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes to Tyreek Hill, giving him 31 for the season, as Kansas City scored a fairly routine victory over Arizona.

Why the Chiefs won: The Cardinals were trailing only 20-14 in the fourth quarter when Kansas City’s Justin Houston intercepted a Josh Rosen pass. The Chiefs drove 31 yards for a 2-yard run by Spencer Ware to go up by two scores.

Saints 51, Bengals 14

The scoop: New Orleans scored four touchdowns in the second quarter to break it open in their road win. Only one of the scores was cheap. Drew Brees drove them 75, 90 and 60 yards. The fourth score was a 17-yard pass from Brees to Mike Thomas with 2 seconds left in the first half and one play after an Andy Dalton interception. Brees completed 22 of 25 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns.

Why the Saints won: They scored on the first nine possessions in the game. The 10th ended with a kneel-down at the end of the game after they had driven to the Cincinnati 33.

Bears 34, Lions 22

The scoop: Matt Stafford, who was sacked 10 times by the Vikings last week, went down six more times and threw two interceptions in Sunday’s loss at Soldier Field. Khalil Mack had two of the sacks in his return to the Bears’ lineup after missing two games with an ankle injury. Mitch Trubisky passed for three Chicago scores, two to Allen Robinson II, the other to rookie Anthony Miller. Trubisky also ran 4 yards for a touchdown.

Why the Bears won: They ran for only 54 yards with the longest gain, 9 yards, but Trubisky passed for 355 yards with no turnovers.

Redskins 16, Buccaneers 3

The scoop: Washington

nearly shut out the No. 2-ranked offense in the NFL (446.8) but they didn’t shut the Bucs down. Tampa Bay outgained Washington, 501-286, but managed only one field goal.

The Bucs had four turnovers, two Ryan Fitzpatrick interceptions and a fumble he lost. Washington’s only touchdown came on a 6-yard pass from Alex Smith to Josh Doctson early in the fourth quarter for a 13-3 lead.

Why the Redskins won: Tampa Bay was 0 for 5 in the Red Zone, and missed two of its three field goal tries, one from 30, the other from 48.

Chargers 20, Raiders 6

The scoop: Philip Rivers passed for the game’s only two touchdowns, one a 66-yard bomb to running back Melvin Gordon. The Raiders gained 317 yards but were limited to two field goals by Daniel Carlson.

Why the Chargers won: They kept the Raiders out of the end zone after they drove deep into Chargers territory.

On/off the bubble

Cowboys 27, Eagles 20

The scoop: What started as a field goal duel between Brett Maher and Jake Elliott, ended up in a second-half passing shootout between Dak Prescott of Dallas and Carson Wentz of Philadelphia. Dallas drove 75 yards for a 1-yard touchdown run by Ezekiel Elliott with 3:22 left after the Eagles had tied the game a 20. The outcome left the two bubble teams at 4-5

Why the Cowboys won: The Eagles came up a yard short on fourth down from the Dallas 35 with 1:09 left. Then Dallas held them off again after the Eagles had regained possession with 40 seconds to play.

Colts 29, Jaguars 26

The scoop: Tight end Eric Ebron scored three touchdowns two on passes from Andrew Luck and the other on a 2-yard end-around for the go-ahead score (14-7) on the last play of the first quarter. It was the fifth straight loss for Jacksonville, matching the five-game losing streak the New York Giants will take into the Monday night game at San Francisco as the longest going in the NFL.

Why the Colts won: Jacksonville was driving for a chance to win the game when wide receiver Rashad Greene lost a fumble at the Colts’ 23 after his only catch of the day with 1:30 left.

Browns 28, Falcons 16

The scoop: Jim Brown, Leroy Kelly, Bobby Mitchell, Mike Pruitt, Marion Motley ... No player in Cleveland Browns history scored a longer touchdown run than Nick Chubb’s 92-yard scoring run to put Cleveland in front, 28-10, in the third quarter. The previous record was 90 yards by Mitchell in 1959. Chubb also caught a 13-yard TD pass, one of three thrown by Browns’ rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield. The win snapped a four-game Cleveland losing streak and ended Atlanta’s win streak at three as the Falcons strive to get back into the NFC playoff picture.

Why the Browns won: Mayfield completed 17 of 20 for 216 yards and a 151.2 passer rating. He had no turnovers and was not sacked.

Dog of the day

Packers 31, Dolphins 12

The scoop: Aaron Rodgers passed to Davonte Adams for two touchdowns and Aaron Jones ran 2 yards for the other in the Green Bay victory. All the Miami scoring came on field goals by rookie Jason Sanders, who was 4 for 4.

Why the Packers won: They ran for 195 yards and sacked Miami’s Brock Osweiler six times, intercepted him once and recovered an Osweiler fumble. Turnovers led to two Green Bay touchdowns.

News wire services contributed to this report.