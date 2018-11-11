NERO, Anna Maria (Hess)

November 9, 2018, at age 82, beloved wife of Ronald A. Nero; loving mother of Ronald T. (Karen) and the late Mario; cherished grandmother of Ashley (fiance James Capuana) and Derek (fiancee Paige Gullotti); adored great- grandmother of Sawyer James; also survived by loving siblings, nieces and nephews in Germany. The family will be present Wednesday from 3-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (near Union Rd.). Family and friends are invited Thursday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Interment private. If so desired, memorials may be made in Mrs. Nero's memory to the American Cancer Society. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com