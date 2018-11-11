My View: Political engagement is good for the spirit

By Barbara E. Ochterski

For the first time this year, in addition to voting for the past 57 years, I participated in other aspects of the electoral process. Am I an activist? A better definition would be: “concerned citizen,” as are so many others.

Several unexpected connections led me to become more involved and I am glad I did. As a senior, concerned about the legacy I will leave, I have come to place more value on people these days. As I read the recent, heart-rending My View column courageously authored by Ruth Lansing, a Holocaust survivor, I understood that we must never forget that horrific time. I also have a regular opportunity to volunteer at St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy, assisting those who are food insecure. And, as a volunteer tutor, I watch recent immigrants and refugees tirelessly studying to pass the test for U.S. citizenship.

At a counter at a laundromat I chatted with a special needs man who had done me a small favor. He proudly told me that he has been a dishwasher for 24 years and is very good at his job. His face was beaming because he had a chance to tell his story. He is important, too.

These stories have had an impact, energizing me to become engaged. These individuals are not the “other.” They are my fellow countrymen and women and those who hope to join our ranks.

So, how to get involved? First, my husband and I took part in two voter registration events on college campuses, SUNY Buffalo State and ECC South. Thank you, League of Women Voters! We were amazed at the students who had already registered and who were ready and eager for the opportunity to vote. We were disappointed with others who, when invited to register, responded with, “No, I don’t care about that.”

Next, we took part in a fundraiser for one fine candidate, eventually followed by house canvassing one evening on his behalf. Thankfully, whether they supported the candidate or not, most families were gracious to me and my fellow canvasser.

Closer to Election Day I took part in one party’s committee meeting. The energy was inspiring and I left the meeting, assignment in hand. On election evening I was a poll watcher at one location. My responsibility was very limited. When the polls closed and the results spewed out of the vote tallying machine, I recorded the number of votes for selected candidates and relayed the information to the committee chair.

The side benefits of this little task allowed me to chat with dedicated though weary elections folks who had been on the job since 5:30 a.m. In spite of the late hour, rules were carefully followed and reports were dutifully completed. It was a component of the election process that I had not witnessed before. I wondered about the few ballots that were incorrectly filled out (it is supposed to be filled in circles, not check marks). It turns out that these ballots are manually tallied and added to the result at the Board of Elections offices.

Although the candidates I supported narrowly lost this election, my appreciation and commitment to the American electoral process has been strengthened. I intend to become more actively involved in the future. I have been enriched by the stories of others and believe that engagement in the political process will help me and others to be part of the solution to the pressing needs of our country and planet.

Barbara E. Ochterski, Ph.D., of East Aurora served as a poll watcher on election night.