MITCHELL, Harry G. Jr.

MITCHELL - Harry G. Jr. Of Hamburg, NY. November 6, 2018. Beloved husband of Carole M. (nee Mosgeller) Mitchell; dearest father of Michele L. (William) McDonnell, Amy M. Guest, and the late Kevin G. Mitchell; proud Papa of Mitchell, Connor, Jillian, Brian, Catherine, Lily and Zachary; son of the late Harry G. Sr. and Ruth E. (nee Aiken) Mitchell; brother of the late Marion (Robert) Patterson and Ralph (Betty) Mitchell; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Hamburg Presbyterian Church, 177 Main St., Hamburg, NY, Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Arrangements by: Erie County Cremation Service, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com