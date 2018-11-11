MILLER, William S.

MILLER - William S. Of Kenmore, entered into rest November 9, 2018, beloved husband of Evelyn M. (nee Brown) Miller; devoted father of Raymond (Patricia) Miller and Gary Miller; cherished grandfather of Peter (Natalie) Miller, Kelly Miller and Samantha Finn; loving son of the late Luis and Helen Miller. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral service will be held Tuesday morning at Faith United Presbyterian Church, 3150 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Mr. Miller was a Marine Corp veteran of WWII. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com