LORD, Della O.

LORD - Della O. Formerly of the Town of Tonawanda, died October 17, 2018. She was 77. Loving mother of Karen Lord and Amy (Bill) Welling; adoring Nana of Phillip Welling; daughter of the late Rev. James and Olive Ziegenfus; and sister of Paul and James Ziegenfus and Pamela Wilson. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be scheduled in the spring. Arrangements handled by William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Brodheadsville, PA. Visit

www.kresgefuneralhome.com