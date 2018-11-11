KREUZER, Andrew R.

KREUZER - Andrew R. Of Simsbury, CT and formerly of Buffalo, NY at the age of 88 on November 5, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn J. (nee Pelloth) Kreuzer; dearest father of Phillip (Sheryl) Kreuzer, Susan (late Hubert) Mueller and Susan (late Jeffrey) Kreuzer; loving grandfather of Jason, Jonathan, Jeffrey, Matthew, Jenna, Kimberly, Ryan, Nicole, Christine and Stephanie; great-grandfather of Karlee, Isabella and Alexis. Visitation and Interment services to be privately held. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to Epiphany United Church of Christ, 9365 Clarence Center Rd., Clarence Center, NY 14032. Arrangements by the RAPIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (same location as Norman E. Gannon & Sons), 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (826-2200). For online condolences, please visit:

www.RAPINFUNERAL.com