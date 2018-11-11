KRAUSE, Diane M.

KRAUSE - Diane M. November 9, 2018, age 79, of Tonawanda, after a brief illness. Wife of Paul C. Krause; mother of Paul C. Krause Jr. and Mark (Krista) Krause; grandmother of Thomas, Rachel, Kaitlyn, William and Leela; sister of Karen Schroeder, Patricia Mueller and the late Darlene Jones, Richard and John Meyers. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Diane was a legal secretary for Attorney Robert Nicely before retiring and had been a longtime member of the Erie-Niagara Sunrise Exchange Club and The Friends of the Riviera Theatre. She was a volunteer at many organizations including the United Way of the Tonawandas and the Historical Society of the Tonawandas. But most of all she was devoted to her family and was an amazing grandmother. Friends may call from 3-7 PM on Monday only at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 37 Adam St. at Seymour, Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 PM Tuesday at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 150 Broad Street at Clinton Park, Tonawanda. Friends invited. If desired, memorials to the Erie-Niagara Sunrise Exchange Club are preferred. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com.