KLUCKHOHN, Diane "DeDe" (Webster)

October 22, 2018, age 75, of Williamsville and Venice, FL. Beloved wife of Karl F. Kluckhohn; dear mother of David (Jos) Laub, Derek (Shelly) Laub, Tom (Christine) Kluckhohn, Steve (Cathi) Kluckhohn and Carl (Carmen) Kluckhohn; loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren; sister of Hollis "Ted" (Leslie) Webster. DeDe graduated from Buffalo Seminary, Endicott College and the University of Buffalo. She was a member of the Garret Club, Country Club of Buffalo, Venice Yacht Club and the Oaks C.C. of Sarasota, Fl. She served on the board of Planned Parenthood and the Women's Committee of Children's Hospital. She taught skiing at Mad River Glen, Glenwood Acres and Kissing Bridge. DeDe was an avid Bridge Master. A Celebration of Life will be held for the family and good friends on Friday, November 16th at 3:30 PM at the Country Club of Buffalo on Youngs Road. If desired, memorials may be made in Diane's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com